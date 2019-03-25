Sudan: Kibir Chairs Special Meeting On Kassala Issues

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, chaired Sunday a special meeting on issues of development and services in Kassala State, in presence of the Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Manti Anjar, the Director of Halfa Agricultural Scheme, representative of the rain-fed sector, representative of the horticultural sector and a number of federal ministers.

The Vice - President has given a directive after extensive discussion on the formation of specialized committees to provide studies that can be implemented through a program that is sponsored by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Wali (governor) said that the meeting has addressed the issues of agriculture and services and infrastructure projects in the state, adding that his government put forward during the meeting an integrated matrix of projects and plans of ministries and after their discussion and approval by the federal ministers.