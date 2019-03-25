Sudan: Aila Affirms Impiortance of Further Strengthening to Sudan - China Relations

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthening further its relations and cooperation cooperation with China, pointing to strategic relations between two countries and praised big support of China to Sudan in different field.

This came during his Sundayg with the Chinese Ambassador, to Khartoum, Ma Xingping, in presence of the State minister for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal, and the Director of the China Department in the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Omer Eisa.

The Chinese Ambassador stated that the meeting tackled ways of strengthening further the cooperation between two countries, especially in the fields of oil, agriculture and minerals,t assuring the importance of removing any obstacles facing work of the Chinese in Sudan.