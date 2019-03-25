25 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Baraawe Troops Join Strike Over Non-Payment of Salary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Members of the Somalia National Army troops based in Baraawe, Shabeellaha Hoose are the latest to join strike following non-payment of salaries for the past four months.

The Solders abandoned their posts arguing that they can not work without pay.

Despite the action exposing the areas to insecurity, the government has maintained that they are biometrically registering the soldiers and that they would only be paid at the end of the process.

Last week, hundreds of troops based in Bal'ad commenced the strike action and refused to go back to their bases despite attempt by the government to persuade them.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Attack in Mogadishu Kills at Least 10

Militants stormed Somali government offices in Mogadishu on Saturday after setting off a car bomb, and officials said at… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.