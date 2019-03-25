Somalia: Baraawe Troops Join Strike Over Non-Payment of Salary

Members of the Somalia National Army troops based in Baraawe, Shabeellaha Hoose are the latest to join strike following non-payment of salaries for the past four months.

The Solders abandoned their posts arguing that they can not work without pay.

Despite the action exposing the areas to insecurity, the government has maintained that they are biometrically registering the soldiers and that they would only be paid at the end of the process.

Last week, hundreds of troops based in Bal'ad commenced the strike action and refused to go back to their bases despite attempt by the government to persuade them.