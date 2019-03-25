25 March 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Breaking News - University Driver Killed in Car Bomb

A University driver , Mohamed Jeylan has been killed after their vehicle hit an IED in Mogadishu Monday morning.

Mr Jaylan who was i the driver of the SIMAD University president was in the company of two collegues who were o were injured , after an explosive device exploded in NBC area between Albaraka and Bar Ubax in Daynile District.

Radio Dalsan reporters found out that the lecturer dies while undergoing treatment at Reshud Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Just last week, an engineered attached to the ministry of works died after a bomb fitted in his car exploded.

It also points to a worrying trend where militants have launched a multi-pronged attacks in the city.

Other than the car bombs, they have opted to bombing buildings, indiscriminately shooting people in buildings they have taken hostage and assassinations.

