25 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubaland President Arrives in Mogadishu

The leader of Jubaland regional state of Somalia, Ahmed Mohamed Islam arrived in Mogadishu on Monday.

He was welcomed at Aden Abdulle International Airport by senior government officials led by the interior minister, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye and internal security minister, Mohamed Abukar Islow.

The regional leader's trip follows earlier visit by Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre in Kismayo.

Ahmed Islam is scheduled to hold talks with president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Premier Hassan Ali Kheyre.

Islam is also expected to cement relations between the federal government and his regional administration.

