25 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Hosts Security Meeting Amid Increasing Al-Shabaab Attacks

An overnight extraordinary meeting was held in Mogadishu to discuss the deteriorating security situation in long-chaotic capital.

The deputy Benadir governor on security affairs, Mohamed Tulah has chaired the meeting with the attendance of Wardhigley district commissioner and security officials.

The officials at the gathering discussed on ways to enhance the security and avert the attacks and killing by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.

Separately, Somali government forces have carried out a massive operation in the district and arrested several people on suspicion of having links to Al-Shabaab.

The city has been beset by car bombings and gun attacks against government buildings in the past few months amid a heavy presence of police on the main streets.

