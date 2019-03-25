Somalia: A University Staff Member Killed in Mogadishu Explosion

A member of SIMAD University staff was confirmed dead and another wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in Mogadishu on Monday morning.

"The dead staff member was a Driver and the injured was a security guard, no lecturers got harm in the explosion," said SIMAD University in a statement on its Twitter handle.

The University said it is mourning for the death of the late Staff member Mohamed Jeylani who fell victim in a landmine explosion in Mogadishu which took place at Black sea area.

"We extend our "get well soon"prayers to Hussein Ahmed Mohamed another staff member who got wounded," it added.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bomb attack which was the latest in a series of blasts in the city, some claimed by Al-Shabaab.