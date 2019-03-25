25 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Princess Irene, Wife of IFP Leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Has Died

Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi, the wife of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died.

Her death was announced in a statement sent out by the IFP leader on Monday.

"Following a long and difficult illness, Princess Irene passed away peacefully this morning at KwaPhindangene," the statement read.

Princess Irene is survived by her husband of 67 years, their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren.

"The family requests that our privacy be respected as the necessary arrangements are made for the funeral, the date for which will be announced in due course," the statement said.

The family thanked its friends and supporters for their love, prayers and condolences.

Source: News24

South Africa

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

