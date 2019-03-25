Kenya: Traffic Flow Along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road Disrupted After Faultine Appears

Nairobi — Traffic flow along the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu highway has been disrupted after a faultline occurred following the tremors experienced in several parts of the country Sunday night.

According to the Kenyan National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the fault was sighted at Fay Amario area, about 8km from Naivasha.

The authority's engineers are on site monitoring any resultant damages to the road surface.

Traffic police have also been deployed to the site to direct traffic on a detour of the road section that has been created to facilitate traffic flow.

Private vehicle operators have been advised to use the main Kamandura - Limuru - Kinungi - Naivasha Highway.

Heavy commercial vehicle operators have also been urged to exercise caution and restraint, and to follow traffic flow directions that are being provided by the Traffic Police Department.

"We advise all motorists to observe lane discipline and avoid overlapping which can result in traffic flow disruptions," KeNHA stated.

In the meantime, the Kenya Meteorological Department revealed that the tremor whose epicenter was in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County was minor and caused no damage.

In a statement, the organisation assured residents at the coast urging them not to panic as the occurrence was not from the ocean, but from land hence cannot cause a Tsunami.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale was experienced in South Eastern Kenya Sunday evening.