Sudan: The Ministry of Water Resources praises cooperation between Nile Basin states

Khartoum — The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Dr. Othman Al-Tom Hamad has described the research work in the basin of the Tezzi-Atbara River between Sudan and Ethiopia as important and unprecedented, adding that it represents a model for cooperation between the Nile Basin countries, especially in the eastern basin countries.

During the Opening Session of the Regional Conference on Water Research in the Tezzy-Atbara River Basin; which took place on Sunday at the Police House in Khartoum, the Minister praised the research effort between the Hydraulics Research Center of the Ministry of Water Resources, the Water Research Center in Ethiopia and the World Institute For water in the Netherlands, pointing out that the collection of information took a full year due to the nature of the challenges of the river, which is represented in the abundance of silt and river seasonal runoff sporadic in the summer. Dr. Hamad explained that there were three dams in the Tezzy-Atbara River (the Upper Siteit-Atbara Complex, Khashm al-Qirba and a dam in Ethiopia), stressing that such studies are carried out to integrate roles in the utilization of water resources, adding that the dam contribute to the Common interests and maximize benefits for the peoples of the region.

For his part, Professor Yassir Abbas, Director General of the Hydraulic Research Center at the ministry said that the conference activities included the presentation of important scientific papers to be submitted by researchers from Sudan, Ethiopia, Germany, Holland and Brazil on the operation of dams between Sudan and Ethiopia and ways of coordination in this regard. He revealed that the date of the conference came as part of the joint research work between Sudan, Ethiopia and the Netherlands, adding that the study included the operation of dams, water resources and water management.