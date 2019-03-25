South Africa: Press Statement by The Family Of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

ISSUED BY THE FAMILY OF

PRINCE MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI MP

PRESIDENT OF THE INKATHA FREEDOM PARTY

AND

TRADITIONAL PRIME MINISTER TO

THE ZULU MONARCH AND NATION

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Princess Irene Audrey Thandekile Buthelezi, beloved wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP.

Following a long and difficult illness, Princess Irene passed away peacefully this morning at KwaPhindangene.

She leaves behind her husband of almost 67 years, their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren. All are devastated by this loss.

The family requests that our privacy be respected as the necessary arrangements are made for the funeral, the date for which will be announced in due course.

We thank our many friends and supporters for their love, prayers and condolences in this painful time.

Our greatest solace is in knowing that Princess Irene Buthelezi has been received by her Lord. By His grace, she rests in peace.