South Africa: Farm Manager Stabbed to Death in Attempted Robbery

Eastern Cape police are searching for three suspects after a man was stabbed to death on a farm in Dunbrody, Kirkwood.

"The family was at home when an unknown male entered the house. The 51-year-old father and his son allegedly managed to overpower the suspect. Suddenly, two more suspects entered the house of which one started stabbing the 51-year-old father in his back. The father and son released the suspect and the threesome ran away from the scene," Captain Gerda Swart said in a statement.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died.

The Herald named the victim as Duaene Truter. He worked as a farm manager on the farm.

Swart told the Herald that a preliminary investigation showed that the suspects fled empty-handed, however, the family was still assessing if any valuables were taken.

He added that a task team made up of various specialised units was set up immediately in order to search for the three suspects.

Source: News24