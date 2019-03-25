Mozambique: 20 Charged in Secret Debt Case

Twenty people were formally charged in the $2 bn secret debt case on Friday (22 Mar) the Attorney General's office (Procuradoria-Geral da Republica, PGR) announced, and the case has been sent to the Maputo city court. The PRG said they have already confiscated 15 buildings and apartments, 6 cars and one item of heavy construction machinery; 31 bank accounts have been frozen because of evidence of illegal funds.

Ten of those charged have already been arrested; 9 are being held and 1 is on bail. Originally 28 were identified as formally under investigation, of whom 20 have been charged, 4 absolved, and 4 are subject of separate processes, including Manuel Chang for whom an extradition warrant has been sent to South Africa. They are charged with embezzlement, extortion, money laundering, corruption, abuse of office, falsifying documents and criminal association.

Carta de MoÃ§ambique lists the 20 charged as: Tefilo Nhangumele, Bruno Tandane, Cipriano Mutota, Ndambi Guebuza, Gregorio Leao, AntÃ³nio Carlos RosÃ¡rio, Angela Leao, Elias Moiane, Fabiao Mabunda, Sidonio Sitoe, Crimildo Manjate, Mbanda Anabela Buque (sister of Angela Leao), Khessaujee Pulchand, Simione Mahumane, Naimo Quimbine, Sergio Namburete, Marcia Biosse de Caifaz Namburete (wife of Serio Namburete), Maria Ines Moiane Dove, Manuel Renato Matusse and Zulficar Ahmad.