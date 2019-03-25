25 March 2019

Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Mozambique: 20 Charged in Secret Debt Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
...
By Joseph Hanlon

Twenty people were formally charged in the $2 bn secret debt case on Friday (22 Mar) the Attorney General's office (Procuradoria-Geral da Republica, PGR) announced, and the case has been sent to the Maputo city court. The PRG said they have already confiscated 15 buildings and apartments, 6 cars and one item of heavy construction machinery; 31 bank accounts have been frozen because of evidence of illegal funds.

Ten of those charged have already been arrested; 9 are being held and 1 is on bail. Originally 28 were identified as formally under investigation, of whom 20 have been charged, 4 absolved, and 4 are subject of separate processes, including Manuel Chang for whom an extradition warrant has been sent to South Africa. They are charged with embezzlement, extortion, money laundering, corruption, abuse of office, falsifying documents and criminal association.

Carta de MoÃ§ambique lists the 20 charged as: Tefilo Nhangumele, Bruno Tandane, Cipriano Mutota, Ndambi Guebuza, Gregorio Leao, AntÃ³nio Carlos RosÃ¡rio, Angela Leao, Elias Moiane, Fabiao Mabunda, Sidonio Sitoe, Crimildo Manjate, Mbanda Anabela Buque (sister of Angela Leao), Khessaujee Pulchand, Simione Mahumane, Naimo Quimbine, Sergio Namburete, Marcia Biosse de Caifaz Namburete (wife of Serio Namburete), Maria Ines Moiane Dove, Manuel Renato Matusse and Zulficar Ahmad.

Mozambique

Nearly Half of Cyclone Idai's Victims Are Children

The U.N. children’s fund reports nearly half of the 1.7 million people affected by Cyclone Idai in southern Africa… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.