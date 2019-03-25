Sudan: Parliament to Discuss Plan of Its Ninth Session Tuesday

Khartoum — The National Assembly's Leadership Committee will discuss Tuesday plan on appearance of executive body before the Assembly in coordination with the Council of Ministers for its ninth session ,s cheduled to be opened in next April.

Official Spokesman of the National Assembly Speaker , Dr Abdul-Majid Haroun, said in a statement that the Committee will also reviewed remaining issues of the eighth session of bills and issues assigned to committees.

He added that the ninth session which wil begin in April will last for three months.