Sudan: IBN AUF Heads Meeting of Firearms Collection Committee

Khartoum — The First Vice-Presdent of the Republic and Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf chaired Monday at the Republican Palace meeting of the Higher Committee on Firearms and Unlicensed Vehicles.

Minister of State for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mona Farouq, Official Spokeswoman of the Committee, said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed works of the previous committee, continuation of efforts to collect weapons and unlicensed vehicles.

She disclosed that the meeting decided continuation of media campaign on encouragement of people to participate in weapons collection campaign.