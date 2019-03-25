25 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: IBN AUF Heads Meeting of Firearms Collection Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-Presdent of the Republic and Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf chaired Monday at the Republican Palace meeting of the Higher Committee on Firearms and Unlicensed Vehicles.

Minister of State for Information, Communications and Information Technology, Mona Farouq, Official Spokeswoman of the Committee, said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed works of the previous committee, continuation of efforts to collect weapons and unlicensed vehicles.

She disclosed that the meeting decided continuation of media campaign on encouragement of people to participate in weapons collection campaign.

Sudan

Will Newfound Rapport Between Juba and Khartoum Unlock Border Row?

A section of South Sudan civil society is lobbying Juba to take advantage of the newfound rapport with Khartoum to… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.