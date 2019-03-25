Sudan: SSWA and ULA Restate Company Sign MOU

Khartoum — The Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad(SSWA) on Monday signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding on provision of restate and construction services for expatriates according to their categories and desires.

SSWA Secretary-General, Ambassador Esam Awad Mutawali, stressed the SSWA keenness to provide services that meet the expatriates' desires and needs, pointing out that the signing of MOU with Ula Restate Company was a further step for realizing desires and aspirations of the Sudanese working abroad, especially after approval of the first package of incentives.

He said that deliberations are underway over he second package of incentives which include restate funding which will open wide door for expatriates to obtain houses according to soft terms.

Ambassador Mutawali affirmed the SSWA commitment to implement terms of the MOU and to promote for it amidst Sudanese working abroad , calling for speeding up propounding of projects for the expatriates.

SSWA Deputy Secretary-General, Abdul-Rahman Sid Ahmed Zainal-Abeedn revealed that consultations are underway with the Central Bank of Sudan to grant expatriates further privileges regarding purchase of plots , construction and funding.

Director General of Ula Restate Company, Mohamed Hamid Nugdalla, asserted the company commitment to meet desires of all expatriates to obtain houses at main areas inside the capital , explaining that the MOU signed with SSWA set to serve Sudanese working abroad and implement the state policy in this connection.