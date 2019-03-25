Angola: Economic Commission Approves Debt Strategy

Luanda — The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council approved on Friday the medium-term debt acquisition strategy (2019-2021), which establishes more concrete goals concerning new financing contracting and to manage more wisely the costs and risks of the direct and indirect debt portfolio.

The approval of the debt strategy is a condition outlined by the World Bank working group intended to bolster Angola's macro-financial and institutional environment, says a communiqué from the session.

The meeting also approved the amendment of the organic statute of the Regulatory Authority of Competition.

The amendment is aimed at harmonizing and putting it in line with good international practices on defence of competition.

The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council is tasked with handling the government's macro-economic agenda.

Meanwhile, on the same session, the Cabinet's Economic Team approved the new management model of the Agrarian Development Support Fund (FADA), which is tasked with drafting the national strategy on the financing of the country's agricultural sector.