Chad - Army Chief Fired After Death of 23 Soldiers

Chadian President Idriss Deby on March 23, 2019 fired Brahim Seid Mahamat, the Chief of Army Staff after the killing of 23 soldiers in a Boko Haram attack in Lake Chad area, agency reports said. Mahamat, who had served in the position for six years, was replaced by Taher Erda. Meanwhile, the corpses of four soldiers were over the weekend discovered in the north of the country about 10 days after the helicopter transporting was declared missing. The President also carried out other changes at the head of security forces and the Presidential Military Cabinet. The Chief of Air Staff and his deputy were also suspended.