Sierra Leone: Grand Corruption Syndicate!

While the High Court Registrar, Steven Yayah Mansaray and others were arrested for corruption related offences, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to penetrate its lens on the Judiciary and get rid of all corrupt human viruses that have been chopping public money with reckless abandon.

According to a release from the ACC, they have noted with serious suspicion, acts of grand corruption in the handling of court fines, levies, charges, dues or funds at the Judicial Sub-Treasury within the Judiciary Administration.

In a release issued on Saturday, the Commission informed the public that it has launched an investigation into the management of such funds paid by members of the public as ordered by the various courts to staff of the Judicial Sub-Treasury.

"For the purpose of this investigation, the Commission is requesting all persons who have paid court fines, levies, charges, dues or funds to any staff of the Judicial Sub-Treasury in Sierra Leone from January 2014 to date, to surrender the related receipt(s) or copies, issued in respect of such payments, to the Anti-Corruption Commission, 3 Gloucester Street, Freetown, or at our Regional Offices in Bo, Kenema, Makeni and Kono forthwith with the view to facilitate the investigation," the release calls.

The Commission reassured the general public of its commitment to fight corruption at all levels in Sierra Leone, adding that the public will be duly informed on the progress of the investigation.