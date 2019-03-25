Nigeria/Egypt: Musa Absent, Ighalo Trains Alone for Egypt

Asaba — Captain Ahmed Musa was absent at Super Eagles early morning training yesterday for tomorrow:s international friendly match with Egypt at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

At the session that started at 10am, Musa was not seen, with reports saying that he was left in the hotel to recover from what is thought to be injury related.

Also not training alongside the other players but present at the stadium was striker Odion Ighalo. The Chinese Super League forward received a knock during last Friday's AFCON qualifier with Seychelles.

He was made to walk round the torchline by the fitness coach. Ighalo scored seven goals for Nigeria during the 2019 qualifyibg campaign for the upcoming tournament in Egypt.

He seems doubtful for the clash with Egypt with coach Gernot Rohr set to decide his fate alongside Musa for the top game in Asaba.

The team started with a light training before focusing on finishing and crosses; Ighalo trained alone.

Leon Balogun and Paul Onuachu were particularly hailed by the watching crowd for their efforts.

The duo of Henry Onyekuru and Oghenekaro Etebo provided the balls for Shehu Abdullahi and Ndifreke Effiong to latch unto and deliver the crosses.

Starting in goal for the Team A was Ikechukwu Ezenwa who is likely to be on duty when the Eagles face Egypt in Tuesday's friendly while Akpeyi played for the Team B.

The Team A defeated their training opponents 2-0 with goals from John Ogu and Henry Onyekuru.