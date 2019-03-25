Africa: Bella Disu, Bola Adesola, Others in Kigali for Africa CEO Forum

The Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom, Mrs. Bella Disu, is among African business leaders who have arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, for the 2019 Africa CEO Forum, which begins today.

Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly; Philippe Le Houerou of International Finance Corporation; Chairman of Seplat Petroleum, ABC Orjiako; Senior Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Group and Ahmed El Sewedy, CEO of El Sewedy Electric, also arrived yesterday evening for the event.

The annual conference brings together Africa's Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), international investors, experts and high-level policy makers to discuss ways to mobilise African businesses to champion private sector-led growth. Over 700 business leaders are expected to attend the gathering.

According to the programme released by the organisers, Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, will declare the forum open , while Disu will chair the session on "Women in Business Initiative."

She will also speak at the "Industry Outlook - Digital Economy" session on Tuesday.

Other speakers at the forum include Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe; Philippe Le Houerou; Amadou Diallo of DHL and Pierre Guislain of African Development Bank as well as Ambroise Fayolle of European Investment

Bank; Mathieu Lamiaux of Boston Consulting Group; Luis Cunha of McKinsey & Company Africa, and Mustapha Bakkoury of Nigeria LNG.

The theme of the forum is 'Open Africa: from continental treaties to business realities,' and it will feature over 40 panels, private-public workshops, and case studies. Globacom is the apex Diamond partner of the event