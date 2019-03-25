Ethiopia: All-China Journalists Association to Strengthen Ties With ENA

Addis Ababa March 25//2019 Delegates from All-China Journalists Association, a national association, have visited the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) today.

The delegates are comprised of media leaders and practitioners drawn from media outlets in China, representing China, which has more than 360 member organizations.

The delegates visited various departments of ENA and held discussion with the leadership on mutual cooperation.

During the discussion, the two sides have agreed to enhance cooperation particularly on human resource development and exchange of information.

After the discussion, ACJA Executive Secretary Pan Gang told ENA that mutual cooperation between Ethiopian and Chinese media and journalists is a bridge for the people to people relation of both countries.

"Ethiopian News Agency is a very professional and important news agency in the African continent for credible news," he said expressing readiness to continue working with the Agency.

"We have a mutual understanding with the Ethiopian News Agency. So we will enhance our existing cooperation between ENA and ACJA as well as our two countries at all levels ... We will continue to invite Ethiopian journalists to visit China and send media personnel to visit Ethiopia to promote our future exchange of views," he said.

Ethiopian journalists will be invited to visit China and Chinese journalists will also visit Ethiopia to strengthen and promote relations between the two countries as part of the cooperation, the Executive Secretary added.

"We understand very well that journalism is a bridge between our two countries and peoples to cement our existing relations and cooperation, to promote and consolidate common understandings," he said.

Under CPC leadership, the ACJA is a national association of China's journalism profession.

Established in Shanghai in November 1937, the Association serves the interests of journalists.

It aims to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of journalists, promote press reform, enrich and develop socialist journalistic undertakings, conduct international exchanges, and promote social progress, among others.