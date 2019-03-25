Gambia: Brikama Down Tallinding to Retain Lead At Summit

Brikama United over the weekend retained its status as the country's premier league table toppers beating strugglers Tallinding United.

Two goals from captain Ebou Kanteh and Taty Sambou ensured a 2-1 win for the West Coast Region, sending their combined number of wins in the league to seven so far in sixteen matches with seven draws and losing only twice.

The Gambia Armed Forces occupy the second lot on twenty-six points after making a light work of PSV Wellingara 3-1 over the weekend.

Real de Banjul closely sneaked in to third on twenty-five points having walloped tenth-placed Fortune FC 3-1 as first round leaders Wallidan slipped off to fifth place after biting the dust to Banjul United in what was a thrilling capital affair.

In another league episode, defending champions Gamtel FC could merely grind out a 1-1 tie with 11-placed Hawks FC as of Saturday.