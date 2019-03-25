25 March 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Brikama Down Tallinding to Retain Lead At Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United over the weekend retained its status as the country's premier league table toppers beating strugglers Tallinding United.

Two goals from captain Ebou Kanteh and Taty Sambou ensured a 2-1 win for the West Coast Region, sending their combined number of wins in the league to seven so far in sixteen matches with seven draws and losing only twice.

The Gambia Armed Forces occupy the second lot on twenty-six points after making a light work of PSV Wellingara 3-1 over the weekend.

Real de Banjul closely sneaked in to third on twenty-five points having walloped tenth-placed Fortune FC 3-1 as first round leaders Wallidan slipped off to fifth place after biting the dust to Banjul United in what was a thrilling capital affair.

In another league episode, defending champions Gamtel FC could merely grind out a 1-1 tie with 11-placed Hawks FC as of Saturday.

Gambia

'Next Budget Session Will Be a Revolution' Sidia Jatta

Sidia Jatta the National Assembly Member for Wuli West said the 2020 budget session of the country will be a revolution,… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.