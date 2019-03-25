Mozambique: The Human Devastation of Climate Change - Why Cyclone Idai Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Us All

analysis

While many politicians, world leaders and big corporations speak about the future effects of climate change, poor and impoverished nations are already struggling to battle the consequences of rising global temperatures.

Hundreds of people have been confirmed dead in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe after Cyclone Idai tore through the southern African countries on 14 and 15 March. With wind speeds reaching up to 177km/h, the United Nations has said the cyclone is potentially one of the worst natural disasters to hit the region.

James Kambaki, head of field HR at Doctors Without Borders Southern Africa told Daily Maverick on Friday that the organisation can only reach the city of Beira, which was hardest-hit by Idai, by ship and by helicopter. According to Kambaki, 90% of the city's infrastructure was destroyed, and much of it is still under water.

Jamie LeSueur, one of the first people to lead a team from the International Federation of Red Cross, said: "The situation is terrible. The scale of devastation is enormous."

Although the storm itself tore through the country more than a week ago, the citizens of Mozambique were still struggling to survive its effects.

"Two days ago the people reported that their reservoir...