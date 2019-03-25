South Africa: Premier Sefora Ntombela Addresses Free State House of Traditional Leaders

press release

The Chairperson of Free State House of Traditional Leaders, Kgosigadi AGG Moroka will host the Second ordinary session of the Fifth House of the Free State House of Traditional Leaders. The Premier of Free State, Hon Sefora Ntombela, will in terms of section 8 (1) (b) of the National House of Traditional Leaders Act, 2009 (Act 22 of 2009) deliver her annual address to the Free State House of Traditional Leaders on 26 March 2019.

The address of the Premier will mark the official opening of the House for the current year.

Government acknowledges the critical role of traditional leadership institutions in South Arica's constitutional democracy in communities particularly in relation to rural development strategy. Government therefore remains committed to strengthening the institutions of traditional leadership.

The Premier will also hand over six (6) cars to the Executive members of the Free State House of Traditional Leaders on the day of the opening.

Issued by: Free State Office of the Premier