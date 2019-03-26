25 March 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: The First Child Protection Unit in Africa Opens in Nairobi

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The first Child Protection Unit has been officially opened in Nairobi and also the first one in Africa which will be exclusively be dealing with culprits of child abuse and exploitation.

The event was presided over by British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey who has assured UK's commitment in the protection of children.

Hailey has said even if abusers of children come from his country, he will make sure they face the full force of law.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti who was also present says the opening of this unit is a major milestone in protecting children who are the future of this Country.

