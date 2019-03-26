Kenya to Benefit From Sh3.8 Billion Coca-Cola PET Recycling Project

Nairobi — Kenya is amongst the countries in Africa set to benefit from a Sh3.8 billion fund from Coca-Cola to stimulate plastic recycling industries and create awareness on plastic waste pollution.

Through the funding, the beverage manufacturer will speed up the collection and recycling of PET plastic bottles in Southern, East and Central Africa in the next three years addressing the implementation of its global World Without Waste vision, aimed to collect and recycle close to 100 per cent of the packaging it sells by 2030.

"We have formulated strategies to ensure that our post-consumer plastic bottles do not pollute the environment as wastes. We are creating value from our bottles in a bid to drive and sustain a green economy," said Ahmed Rady, General Manager, Coca-Cola East & Central Africa Franchise.

Last year, Coca-cola and its bottling partners together with other industry partners formed PET recycling company Limited in Kenya to lead initiatives that will collect and recycle PET bottles and packaging creating a conducive environment to invest and add capital under the PET sector in production and recycling.

The plan is now to expand the group's PET Recycling Co (PETCO) initiative beyond South Africa and Kenya targeting to recycle 20,000 tonnes of PET bottles and passing the model to Ethiopia and Uganda.

