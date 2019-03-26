Kenya: Avoid Mai Mahiu - Naivasha Road If You Can, Tremor Has Caused Cracks - KeNHA

Motorists using the Mai Mahiu - Naivasha Road in Naivasha have been advised to be cautious after the earth tremor that was experienced on Sunday night caused cracks on the busy road.

KeNHA Director General Engineer Peter Mundinia asked motorists using the road to exercise caution or use alternative routes.

Traffic commandant Samuel Kimaru warned that a bridge that that links a section of the road in the area has also developed cracks.

"Following the earth tremors experienced in several parts of the country, KeNHA advises that a fault has been cited along the Naivasha - Mai Mahiu Road, at Fay Amario, about 8km from Naivasha, Mai Mahiu bound," a statement from KeNHA said.

The authority said that they had deployed engineers on site to monitor any resultant damages to the road surface.

"Private vehicle operators are advised to use the main Kamandura - Limuru - Kinungi - Naivasha Highway, while heavy commercial vehicles operators are urged to exercise caution and restraint, and to follow traffic flow directions that are being provided by the Traffic Police Department," the statement added.

Road users in the region have been advised to heed to instructions until a clearance to use the bridge is issued.

On Sunday evening, a light earthquake hit several counties including Nairobi, Nyeri, Mombasa, Machakos, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta and Kiambu.

The earth tremors were experienced at about 7pm and lasted for several seconds.

The Kenya Meteorological Department confirmed the earthquake but said there is no cause for alarm.

According to the www.earthquaketrack.com, a 4.8 magnitude quake hit Wundanyi in Taita Taveta County at 7.21pm.

In, March 2018, traffic on a section of the Mai Mahiu - Suswa road was disrupted after a volcanic fault line dipped sinking a section of the busy road.