Kenya: Dylan Kerr Exposes Gor Mahia Players Who Deliberately 'Threw Away' Matches

Former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has sensationally claimed that some of his players at the club intentionally 'threw away' league matches when he was in charge of K'Ogalo.

The Englishman has further painted a dysfunctional picture of the club's management, claiming that his stint with the Kenyan champions was consistently dogged by financial turmoil and among many other challenges.

Kerr enjoyed a successful two-year spell at the club, leading K'Ogalo to back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018.

He also managed a semi-final finish at the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania and also won the SportPesa Cup before leading the team to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

MATCH FIXING

But it is what he now claims he experienced during that spell at the club - including playing on pitches where donkeys grazed - which is certain to evoke controversy.

"It was horrendous. You wouldn't walk your dogs on some fields we played on. Yet that was the Kenyan Premier League," Kerr told The Sun.

"In my last six games, my players downed tools. Once I had to knock on doors, begging players to fulfill the fixture. But they would go on the pitch and lose because they weren't being paid. I understood, but it was frustrating," he further said.

Kerr, who currently coaches South African top tier club Black Leopards, also suggested in the interview that African football is marred with witchcraft, while also revealing that he recently received an offer to fix a football match.