South Africa: It Will Take You 5 Years to Be Successful, Super Star Bonang Matheba Says

South African showbiz Queen Bonang Matheba believes it takes about four to five years to be successful. In an interview with Cosmo (SA) for their April issue, when asked what her advice for girls chasing career goals, the reality star said, "We live in the era of social media - a world of instant gratification.

We forget that it takes time to achieve success. It took 16 years to be where I am. It takes patience, perseverance, praying, focus, dedication and love. It takes being true and being patient enough to complete what it is that you've started. I always say it takes about four to five years to be successful because it's true. I think the young generation needs to realise that and go back and appreciate hard work - starting from the bottom and climbing up the ladder to get to where you want to be."

Bonang is one of South Africa's television presenter, radio personality, businesswoman, producer, actress and philanthropist. In 2016, she graced the cover of Forbes Woman Africa alongside 3 other women who were all given a headline for being the Faces of Entrepreneurship.

Last week she officially launched her own range of champagne House of Bonang.

A statement on the website describing the sparkling wines reads: "Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match. Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure - BNG - a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile. Be a part of the latest taste trend and enjoy this traditional Méthode Cap Classique - perfect on its own or with any celebration."

There is no stopping this Queen, not any time soon.