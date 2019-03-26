Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Midfielder Jamal Mohammed Sent to Jail

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Jamal 'Malo' Mohammed has been handed a 15-month sentence after he was found guilty of selling and promoting shisha and being in possession of bhang.

Mohammed, who is remembered by many Kenyan football fans for his silky runs and deft touches during his heyday, could however walk free if he pays an alternative fine of Sh60,000.

Citizen Digital has reported that the court established that the retired footballer was arrested on November 3, 2018, in Eastleigh Nairobi in possession of three rolls of bhang.

SELLING SHISHA

He was also accused of promoting and selling shisha, a substance banned in Kenya, after he was also found with 25 pots.

This is not the first time Mohammed has had a run-in with the law.

In July 2015, a lawyer accused him of assault and recorded a statement at Parklands Police Station.

The incident reportedly happened at Woodvale Grove in Westlands.

PLAYING CAREER

According to the lawyer's statement, Jamal, while driving a black Toyota Mark X, blocked his car by parking in front of him.

When the lawyer asked him to clear the way for him, the ex-footballer allegedly came out of his car and beat him up in an attack that left the complainant without a tooth.

Jamal turned out for Mathare United in the Kenyan Premier League, but also enjoyed stints in Sweden, Romania and Oman during his playing days.