Rwanda: Gisagara's Kavaro Out of African Club Championships

GISAGARA VOLLEYBALL CLUB will take part in the 2019 Men's African Club Championships slated from March 31-April 11 in Cairo, Egypt without star player Patrick Akumuntu Kavaro who sustained a broken elbow on Saturday during training.

According to assistant coach Elam Byiringiro, the absence of the left attacker is such a "huge" blow for the yellow-and-white side. Besides missing the championships, Kavaro, 24, is also unlikely to be available for the playoffs game against Rwanda Energy Group on April 27.

"We will miss him because that gap will not be filled easily," the coach toldTimes Sport on Monday.

Akumuntu, who joined Gisagara from rivals UTB last season, said "I feel much better now but the doctors told me they will assess my situation a week from now."

Meanwhile, Gisagara has signed three new players, namely; REG left attacker Christophe Mukunzi, centre player Ronald Muvara from APR, and right attacker Yves Mutabazi, who returned from a professional stint in Turkey. These are in addition to Nelson Murangwa who signed a two-year deal early this month.

Before jetting off to Egypt for the championships on March 29, Gisagara will be training at Amahoro Stadium twice a day.