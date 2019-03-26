Rwanda: Junior Riders Begin Preps for ANOCA Youth Games

TEAM RWANDA'S junior cyclists entered camp Tuesday as they began preparations for the upcoming inaugural ANOCA Youth Games, scheduled for April 2-6, in Huye District.

According to the Permanent Secretary of Rwanda Cycling Federation, Emmanuel Murenzi, the team will start training at Musanze Rising Cycling Centre Tuesday ahead of the 2019 African National Olympic Committee Association (ANOCA) Youth Games.

"The teams will start camp tomorrow (today) and we hope they will do well in the upcoming event," Murenzi said.

Coach Nathan Byukusenge has named a strong team to represent the country both in men and women categories. The men include Renus Uhiriwe Byiza, Jean Eric Habimana, Eric Muhoza, Jean Baptiste Nsabimana and Felicien Hakizimana.

The women's team is comprised of Diane Ingabire, Diane Ishimwe, Savelyne Nirere, Neza Violette Irakoze and Valentine Nzayisenga.

"We want to have really good preparations," Byukusenge told Times Sport.

The multidisciplinary event, designed for athletes aged below 18, also comprises 3x3 basketball, cycling, taekwondo and beach volleyball.

Group Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) will host the basketball and beach volleyball events, Gatagara High School will be home to taekwondo bouts, while cyclists will use Huye roads.

Over 300 young athletes from eleven countries; Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, Egypt, France and hosts Rwanda will be vying for a total of 39 medals in different disciplines.

Meanwhile, the senior team will also enter camp immediately after the official week of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (April 7-13) ahead of the Tour du Senegal from April 21-28.