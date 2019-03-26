Nigeria: Adamawa Records 23 Cases of Drug Resistance TB in 3 Months

No fewer than 23 cases of drug resistance Tuberculosis (TB) has been recorded in Adamawa from January to date.

The state Programme Manager for TB and Leprosy Control, Dr Boniface Gundiri, disclosed this known on Monday in Yola at a ceremony to commemorate World TB Day.

Gundiri said 60 drug resistance cases were recorded among the total cases of 2,756 TB cases recorded last year.

He raised concern over the rising cases of drug resistance TB in the state, calling for additional funding and personnel to ensure more effective fight against the epidemic.

The manager lauded partners involved in the crusade, pointing out that there is increase in the cases finding from last year which informed the opening of a treatment centre at the Yola Federal Medical Centre to handle patients with drug resistance TB.

He listed some the challenges facing the programme in Adamawa as lack of funding and inadequate personnel to track patients.

"Part of our challenges are funding and the issue of motivation for TB supervisors who at times use their money to look for patients," Gundiri said.

The state Director, Public Health, Ministry of Health, Dr Bwalki Dili, said this year's theme: "It is Time" was a wakeup call for everyone to sit up towards the target of eradicating TB by 2030.

Dili stressed the need for more enlightenment for the public, particularly those with symptoms of coughing for two weeks or more to visit the nearest testing centres to verify. (NAN)