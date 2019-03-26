Rwanda: Over 1000 Children Turn Up for Seruka Youth Cup

OVER 1000 children gathered at IPRC-Kigali in Kicukiro for Seruka Youth Cup on Saturday.

Having been launched last year, the tournament was being played for its 6th edition. Covering five age categories in football and running, the tournament has seen a growing number of participating teams having started with 18 teams and has now grown to 75 teams. Teams travel from across the country to take part.

Speaking during an awards ceremony, Hubert Sugira Hategekimana thanked parents who supported and facilitated their children to come for the event.

"Our aim is to give a platform to our children to showcase their talents so we can support them in growing and refining them; we started off small but after a few months more and more children are joining," he said.

All the participating children received a running set to help them refine their talent and to continue running in a professional manner.

The one-month tournament will break off in April for the commemoration of Genocide against the Tutsi and resume in May. It is also expected that the winners will feature in Seruka finals due later in the year when they will be joined by regional teams from Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.

The tourney is backed by Seruka Youth cup in conjunction with Manumetal & Wood, CBA Bank, Water Life, MUA Insurance, ZILLIONIZER, Isokonline and DY Solutions.

Jean Claude Imanizabayo was awarded as the overall winner in athletics in the U12 category, Dieudone Kwizera in U13, and Josue Kwizera U14), while Elysee Hakizimana won in 10-11 age group followed by Patience Arakaza.

In the football category, St. Dominic won the trophy for the category of 7-8 years old, Gashora Football training centre won it in 9-10 year-olds, while the trophies for 11-12 and 13-14 year categories went to Rapid and Saint Dominic, respectively. Nyabivumu FC lifted the trophy for the 15-16 year-olds category.