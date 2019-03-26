Africa: E! Africa's 15 Year Celebration Will Bring Together the Biggest Names in African Pop Culture

Johannesburg — Entertainment channel E! is celebrating 15 years in Africa and the party promises to be one for the books.

The channel announced on Monday that its big anniversary celebration will be taking place on 11 April and will be hosted by E! Africa's Kat Sinivasan with the likes of Bonang Matheba, D'Banj, Minnie Dlamini and Roxy Burger in attendance.

"For the last 15 years E! has proudly delivered viewers unrivaled access to Hollywood... and the evening's celebrations will bring this to life with local E! talent, African celebrities, a red carpet, glamour, high fashion, entertainment and music acts to be revealed soon!" a press statement reads.

Before the main event fans can also look forward to E! Africa's Pop Culture Awards which will be recognising "some of the most iconic and influential people in the region."

Source: Supplied