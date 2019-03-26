Rwanda: Etoile De L'est Eye Promotion After 20 Years in Second Tier

JEAN LUIS FILS NDEMEYE has urged his Etoile de l'Est players to worker harder to realise their goal of promotion to the Azam Rwanda Premier League following their victory over Heroes FC.

Etoile de l'Est beat Heroes FC 1-0 at Kicukiro Stadium on Sunday, thanks to the lone goal from forward Yves Rukundo in the 27th minute. The Ngoma-based side has been in second division for 20 years.

"We have sent so many years in the second tier but it's time we get promoted to the topflight football," said Ndemeye.

The team have lost one game this season, against Intare.

The last time Etoile de l'Est played in top division was in 1997/1998.

Etoile de l'Est are top of the Poll B table with 28 points, one ahead of second-placed Rwamagana who won 2-0 over Unity who are third with 9 points.

Gasogi lead Pool A with 36 points, four points ahead of second-placed Vision FC, while Aspor are in third place with 23 points.

Sunday

Group A

Rugende 0-0Vision JN

Esperance 2-2Akagera

Group B

Heroes 0-1Etoile de l'Est

Gitikinyoni 0-1United Stars