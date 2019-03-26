Liberia: Medicinal Marijuana Factory for Liberia?

Reports from Liberia's consular office in New York, quoting reliable sources, say some United States based pharmaceutical companies have expressed interest in establishing a pharmaceutical plant in Liberia to produce medicines from the marijuana plant.

Sources further say a business delegation from the US is expected in the country shortly to begin discussions with relevant officials including officials of the National Investment Commission, the Ministry of Health and those of the National Pharmacy Board as well as with officials of the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Speaking to the Daily Observer under condition of anonymity, a local health official noted that there is a general perception that the large percentage of mentally challenged individuals parading the streets of Monrovia, including "Zogos" are drug addicts. He said while this may be true, it is however questionable whether such addiction is actually from marijuana use or the use of hard drugs such as, heroin, codeine, traumadol and cocaine, especially crack cocaine commonly called "dugee."

The health official noted that first time users of marijuana often experience what he referred to as panic anxiety reactions, which make an individual to act as if he/she is crazy. The official cited the report from Talbott and Teague (1969) of an American registered male nurse in Vietnam with no previous history of mental illness after smoking his first marijuana cigarette, became aware of a choking burning sensation in his throat.

He thereafter went to a civilian bar began feeling apprehensive, suspicious and fearful that the North Vietnamese meant to harm him. Feeling terrified, he returned to his quarters. But when examined, he was anxious and disoriented to time, but not to person and place and his anxiety about being harmed by nationals was rising and falling like the waves of the ocean. He said, according to Talbott and Teague, the nurse was treated with sedation and released after 36 hours without any symptoms at all.

Experiences of such kind the official noted, is common among first time users and could be reasons why marijuana is perceived as a dangerous drug. A long serving former Police officer (name withheld) also speaking to the Daily Observer, observed that hard drug use is currently on the increase among the youth.

He observed that in the past, hard drugs were not commonly available unlike now, where easy availability of hard drugs and drug addiction is contributing to increased criminal behavior. He averred that there is a need, given his experience, to establish treatment centers for addicts and tougher laws on hard drugs and harsh punishment for those who trade in hard drugs.

As regards the reported increase of marijuana use among youths, the former Police official noted that dealers of hard drugs always tend to take advantage of smuggling networks established by marijuana traffickers as most marijuana consumed in Liberia is imported either from Sierra Leone or elsewhere in West Africa, including Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a noted economist (name withheld) has told the Daily Observer in an interview that, based on his observations, Liberia is losing millions of dollars each year to an underground network of marijuana smugglers and middlemen which, he said, is not good for the country. The economist, quoting reports from Mordor Intelligence, said, "there is also an increasing use of marijuana as a functional food, with purported health benefits far outnumbering what consumers can get from kale, turmeric, or kombucha".

The report further adds "with the new generation growing up in the United States, where cannabis is legal, new products are found rapidly entering the market, which is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The growth of the market is also attributed to factors such as the trends of producing edible products with cannabis in selected countries. Therefore, marijuana is expected to be included in the 2018 food trends as the drug and its ingredients have been gradually making their way into the public market.

Doctors also prescribe medical marijuana to treat muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis, nausea, poor appetite, and weight loss, caused by chronic illness, such as HIV, nerve pain, and Crohn's disease. Thus, with the increasing applications, there is a huge opportunity for marijuana for medicinal purposes as well according to the report.

As per the scope of the report, "medical marijuana refers to the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts, for the treatment of several diseases and other related symptoms. Scientific studies show that chemical cannabinoids could help treat a range of diseases and symptoms, which has attracted several biopharmaceutical companies, globally, over the past two decades. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes" the report concluded.

It is against this backdrop that pharmaceutical companies are expressing interest in securing new markets and sources of supply. Liberia, according to observers with plentiful sunshine and adequate rainfall is ideal for the cultivation and processing of the marijuana plant into medical products, the economist concluded.