Eritrea: Meeting On Implementation of Development Programs

Barentu — A meeting on the implementation of the set out development programs was conducted in Selea sub-zone, Gash Barka region, under the theme "Public Participation Foundation of Development".

The meeting was attended by representatives of the residents from inside the country and abroad, heads of the Gash Barka region, as well as army commanders and heads of line ministries.

The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Wuela Mohammed-Ali gave detailed briefing on the charted out development programs and called for active participation of the residents and concerned government and public institutions.

At the meeting research papers were presented focusing on activities and expansion of educational services, health services and their progress, challenges of transportation service, as well as potable water supply.

The participants on their part expressed readiness to work for alleviating the existing problems through internal capacity.