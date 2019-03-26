Kenya/Ghana: Matasi 'Sorry' for Conceding Goal Against Ghana

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has admitted conceding what has been termed an easy goal in the 1-0 defeat away to Black Stars of Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final group "F" game on Saturday in Accra.

The Ethiopia-based shot-stopper moved from hero to villain within seconds after his 83rd minute howler allowed Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban net the decisive goal.

Ekuban's shot slipped through Matasi's arms before finding the back of the net after the Kenyans seemed headed for a historic draw which would have ensured they remain top of the standings.

The 31-year-old Matasi - who plies with Ethiopian Premier League giants St Georges- was headed for his fourth competitive clean sheet in these qualifiers.

"You know this is football and when something happens people will always have something to talk about," Matasi reacted to fans rant over the lousy goal.

"If you look at that goal, we lost the ball in the midfield and my defence had not fallen back hence the striker managed to beat them. I miscalculated my reaction while going down within seconds and that's why the ball slipped," added a remorseful Matasi after jetting back on Monday morning.

"Save for the goal, it was a good game, all of us played according to the coach's instructions, we expected to get something from that match because it was our last but unfortunately we didn't," said the former Posta Rangers and Tusker man. who has now shifted his focus to club duty.

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne absolved his first choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi of his costly howler.

"He committed a mistake but I don't forget what he did before for us," admitted Migne.

"Anyone can make mistakes say Victor (Wanyama), Olunga (Michael) or Masud (Juma) but teammates will react quickly to rectify the situation, when you are a goalkeeper it's more difficult to be covered for a mistake, it's not easy to be a good goalkeeper but he is on the right track.

"Since I came, he has been fantastic with at least five clean sheets. Against Ghana, until the 83rd minute he was on another clean sheet so we should not forget what he did for us.

"I remember in the first leg against Ghana, he produced an outstanding save at one moment, maybe it was more difficult on Saturday because we travelled during the night a day before the match. You know he is a tall guy it's not the best way to travel in such manner but first of all, he needs to work harder if he wants to be sure in the first eleven," said Migne