South Africa: Commuters Ask Gauteng Transport MEC to Keep the Taxi Ranks Closed

Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi announces taxi operator truce, but fed-up Soweto commuters say keep the ranks closed -- they have had enough of the ongoing violence and want answers.

After a week-long closure of six taxi ranks in Soweto, disgruntled Soweto commuters have rejected an agreement between two feuding taxi associations and demanded that Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi extend the suspension of operations in the affected areas.

Addressing a crowd of Soweto residents at the Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando, Soweto last Tuesday, 19 March 2019, Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi said the feuding taxi associations had come to an agreement on a number of proposals to be adhered to by both parties.

The Nancefield Dube West Association (Nanduwe) and the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) had told Vadi they had agreed to work together peacefully and that there would be zero tolerance for firearms at taxi ranks.

But angry Soweto residents rejected a number of the proposals in the agreement reached between the two taxi associations, which, had it satisfied MEC Vadi, could have led to the re-opening of six taxi ranks. The residents, most of whom are commuters, pleaded with Vadi not to...