South Africa: Vermeulen Boost for Bulls Ahead of Sharks Clash

Cape Town — The Bulls have been boosted by the news that Duane Vermeulen is available for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban.

The Springbok No 8 left the field in the first half of his side's 56-20 loss to the Chiefs at Loftus this past weekend and Bulls fans would have been dreading Monday's injury report.

But, according to team doctor Herman Rossouw, Vermeulen is fine.

"Duane left the field early in the first-half with a badly twisted knee," Rossouw explained.

"Luckily this morning he is looking much better and he is already going to start training with the squad. He will be available for selection."

The news on prop Dayan van der Westhuizen, meanwhile, is less encouraging.

"His knee is not looking that good. He went for a scan this morning and we are awaiting the final results," Rossouw said.

Johnny Kotze is expected to be available for selection for this weekend while lock RG Snyman faces another week out and should be back for the April 6 fixture against the Jaguares at Loftus.

Kick-off in Durban on Saturday is at 15:05 .

Source: Sport24