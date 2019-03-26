Namibia: Boy (3) Chokes On Marula Fruit, Dies

A three-year-old boy was among seven people who died over the weekend, according to the police.

The police identified the boy as Simaneka Megameno Amunyela from Ontaula village in the Oshikoto region, who died on Sunday after a marula fruit got stuck in his throat.

Amunyela left other children playing outside, and went into a hut to drink oshikundu. In the hut, the police said, was a bucket of marula fruit.

The boy allegedly took one fruit to eat, and then accidentally swallowed it. The police said the fruit got stuck in his throat, and he died on the spot.

There were also three murders reported across the country. On Saturday, 24-year-old Uakomboka Edison Tuvahi was allegedly stabbed in the back by a 23-year-old suspect, and died upon arrival at the Otjinene Clinic in the Okatjana village.

The police report says the suspect and the deceased were drinking when an argument erupted between them, leading to Tuvahi's fatal stabbing.

In another case, 22-year-old Hafino Wilhelm died after he was stabbed three times on the upper left side of the chest and his leg by a 23-year-old male on Friday evening.

The suspect has been arrested, and is expected to appear in court soon.

Edwill Julio de Voss (28) was run over by a vehicle on Friday evening on the B1 main road near Echo Service Station at Rehoboth.

At Tsumeb, a 24-year-old man was found lying dead in a pool of blood behind Shoprite in the Nomtsoub neighbourhood.

The report said the deceased was allegedly last seen drinking in the company of friends. However, no arrests have been made, and police investigations are ongoing.

In separate incidents, Jason Mekondjo Stephanus (33) and 15-year-old Sade Sandelie Saal, who was a pupil at the Danie Joubert Combined school, committed suicide.

Stephanus was found hanging from a tree by his grandmother in the Oshamba village on Saturday, while Saal was also found hanging from a tree by a passer-by in the Tsaraxa-aibes cemetery at Mariental.