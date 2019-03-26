Malawi: Poly Dismisses Allegations That It's Calling for Applications

Malawi Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi has dismissed reports circulating on social media that it is calling for applications for a five year course in Bachelor of Education Programmes.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday in Blantyre, College Registrar, Yamikani Chilinde said the document has been issued by fraudsters, who just want to make easy money in town.

"Polytechnic hasn't dispensed such a document to the public.We do not even have the plans to introduce another education program at Poly because we already have one.

"These people are just thieves and they do not have any role to play pertaining to what the college intends to do," he clarified.

The document in circulation communicates that applicants are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of K5, 000 to a bank account name which is not for the polytechnic revenue account rather to the Continuing Education Centre.

It requires that candidates should sit for an amplitude test in numerical, communication and reasoning skills, an action that was banned in 2015.

Chilinde has advised members of the public to confirm with the Polytechnic Management if they hear or see anything suspicious on the internet.