Nigeria/Egypt: Nigeria Vs Egypt Friendly - Troost-Ekong to Lead Super Eagles Against Pharaohs

Udinese of Italy defender, William Troost-Ekong, will lead the Super Eagles as they face the Egyptian national team in a high-profile friendly on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state.

With the absence of John Obi Mikel and Ahmed Musa who led the Nigerian team against Seychelles, Troost-Ekong has been elected to lead the Eagles same way he did in the friendly against Congo DR played in Port Harcourt before the World Cup.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Tuesday's game, Troost-Ekong reckoned that the Egypt game is apt for the Super Eagles as it would help give them a reflection of where they are going to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"If you are looking to win the Africa Cup of Nations, then you should be ready to face the likes of Egypt, this is a good preparation game for us and we would be taking it seriously," the defender stated.

Already, the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has hinted that he would be giving some new players a chance in the friendly game against the seven-time African champions.

Rohr has confirmed that Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa will be in action in Tuesday's friendly with both keepers sharing the first and second halves between themselves.

The Franco-German tactician also revealed that Denmark-based striker, Paul Onwuachu, will be starting as Odion Ighalo is doubtful having cupped an injury in the game against Seychelles on Friday.

"The two goalkeepers will play on Tuesday, Daniel will start and Ezenwa will finish 45 minutes for each one of them," he said.

"About Ighalo, he won't be starting the game against Egypt, he will be on the bench because of the injury he sustained against Seychelles. Those drafted to the U-23 will also be on the bench on Tuesday and show that we are together as a team.

"We are expecting to improve, friendly is always a test of how far you have gone as a team. On Tuesday, we are going to see a new centre forward starting and there will be a change in each department. The goalkeeper, we are having a new defender, midfield and also the attack, we want to see other options, individually and collectively as a team.

"We want to play good football and get a good result. The condition still the way it was but we have to manage it that way. We want to give the crowd a good football. We have been unbeaten in the last nine months and we want it to continue that way."

The Egypt national team under their new Mexican tactician, Javier Aguirre, are unbeaten; winning all but one of their recent games.