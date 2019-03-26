Sudan: Al-Bashir Stresses Continuing in Provision of Health Services

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the state keenness to continue providing health services of high quality through establishment of more health institutions.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony of Jabra Emergency and Injuries Hospital Monday, President Al-Bashir stressed that the state will go ahead extending free of charge medical treatment, health services and expanding health insurance services.

He asserted that work to indiginize medical treatment will continue, indicating that there will is no need to travel abroad for treatment.

President Al-Bashir said that the state has expanded the higher education, especially in the medical field and the Sudan Medical Specialization Board was found to find solution to the migration of medical cadres, adding that the Board has succeeded in increasing the number of medical graduates to 30,000 cadres in a year and raised the number of specialists from 700 to 6,000.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen.(police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein has affirmed his government's resolve to provide the necessary support and funding for the establishment of health institutions as well as medical and health services for the people.

He pointed out that the state's health map was implemented by 97 percent.

The Health Minister in Khartoum State, Professor Mamoun Humaida said the Jabra Hospital is addition to 54 health institutions in the state which have been established according to the health map to enhance health performance.

