Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Monday issued a decree relieving Al-Fekki Mohamed Jaiballa from the position of the General Commissioner of the Organ for Investment and Social Security.
Sudan: Aila Issues Decree Relieving Commissioner for Investment and Social Security
Sudan
