25 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Engineer Hassabal-Nabi Musa Appointed As Undersecretary of Irrigation Ministry

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Monday issued a decree appointing Engineer Hassabal-Nabi Musa Mohamed Mahmoud, as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

