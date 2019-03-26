Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Monday issued a decree appointing Engineer Hassabal-Nabi Musa Mohamed Mahmoud, as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.
Sudan: Engineer Hassabal-Nabi Musa Appointed As Undersecretary of Irrigation Ministry
Sudan
Conflict and political upheaval in Sudan and turmoil in other parts of the Africa region have sent thousands of refugees… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.