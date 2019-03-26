25 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prime Minister Reassured On Situation of Electricity Supply .

Khartoum,March25(SUNA)- The National Prime Minister, , Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, received in his office Monday Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Dr.Osman Al-Toam Hamad where he reassured on situatiion of electricity supply in the country.

In a press statement, the minister pointed to efforts exerted by his ministry in coordination with relevant bodies to ensure the flow of electricity during the coming period, as well as raising electricity generation through thermal power plants.

The Minister urgzed citizens to rationalize electricity consumption, affirming the keenness to provide electricity supply during the month of Ramadan. Sn/ab

