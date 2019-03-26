Sudan: Mohamed Khair Omer Al-Awad Appointed As Commissioner General for Investment and Social Security

Conflict and political upheaval in Sudan and turmoil in other parts of the Africa region have sent thousands of refugees… Read more »

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, Monday issued a decree appointing Mohamed Khair Omer Al-Awad as the Commissioner General for Investment and Social Security.

